CI Investments Inc. Has $274,000 Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 260.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 35.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $697.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $611.58 and its 200 day moving average is $577.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $697.91.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

