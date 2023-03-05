Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Increased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,775.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183,899 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $120,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Trading Up 1.9 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $94.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.