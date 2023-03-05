Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,502,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 11.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,935,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,186,000 after purchasing an additional 902,939 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 8.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,485,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,370,000 after acquiring an additional 626,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 300.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,758 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $73.11 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,027,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,027,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,208. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

