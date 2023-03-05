iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,598,000 after buying an additional 1,719,907 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,387,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,756,000 after buying an additional 219,057 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,943,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,521,000 after buying an additional 282,909 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,564,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,863,000 after buying an additional 209,256 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,913,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,598,000 after buying an additional 21,313 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $223.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.05. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $256.17. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

