Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 50,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $60.89 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $64.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average of $54.61.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

