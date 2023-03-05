Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 144.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

VDE stock opened at $121.86 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $90.87 and a 1 year high of $132.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.