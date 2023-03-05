Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 36 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $355.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $381.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.27.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Stories

