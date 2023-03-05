Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $92.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.79. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.44. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on THO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.63.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

