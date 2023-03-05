Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $535,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,312,000 after acquiring an additional 151,430 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PRU opened at $99.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of -25.15, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $122.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

