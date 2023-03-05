Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 221.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.6 %

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,653.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $234.87 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Stories

