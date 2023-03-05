BlackRock Inc. Purchases 83,726 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,716,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Loews worth $733,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 2,042.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after buying an additional 367,407 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 129.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 458,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,152,000 after buying an additional 258,714 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 82.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 562,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,363,000 after buying an additional 254,589 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 230.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 357,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,862,000 after buying an additional 249,151 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 495.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,487,000 after buying an additional 237,300 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,676 shares of company stock worth $2,166,036. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Trading Up 0.5 %

Loews Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $61.76 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

