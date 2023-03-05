Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 7,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 3,550,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,097,000 after buying an additional 664,996 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $210,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 68,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 317,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT opened at $91.78 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $103.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.56.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.