Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Holdings Increased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WY. Citigroup upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $42.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

