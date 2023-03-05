Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,665 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 178.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on IRT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

Insider Activity

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $17.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Further Reading

