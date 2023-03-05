Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after buying an additional 3,443,946 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 26.3% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 9,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 996.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC opened at $46.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average of $45.81. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.91.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Stories

