Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Stock Position Boosted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XSVM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $805,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $796,000.

XSVM stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $56.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.15.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

