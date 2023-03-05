Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.28% of Penumbra worth $740,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 14,529.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,355,000 after buying an additional 142,827 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Penumbra by 78.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $26,159,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 48.3% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $270.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.42.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

Penumbra Stock Performance

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total transaction of $155,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,093,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 214 shares in the company, valued at $47,858.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,127 shares of company stock worth $6,811,957. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $261.38 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.86 and a 52-week high of $274.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.06 and a 200 day moving average of $209.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $221.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.