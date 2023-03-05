Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $574,000 Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.00. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $48.94.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.