ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short High Yield were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short High Yield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in ProShares Short High Yield by 437.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 119,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 97,097 shares during the period.

ProShares Short High Yield Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SJB opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.99. ProShares Short High Yield has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $20.21.

