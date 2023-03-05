BlackRock Inc. Sells 230,956 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,861,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 230,956 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Jabil worth $742,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Jabil by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Jabil by 58.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Jabil by 656.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $293,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,077.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $1,425,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,838,495.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 3,616 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $293,257.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,077.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,562 shares of company stock valued at $15,294,991. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jabil Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $85.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $85.70.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 40.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.