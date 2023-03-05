BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,420,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774,830 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Equitable worth $801,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Equitable by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 29.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Equitable by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Equitable by 4.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 2.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $32.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.44. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.