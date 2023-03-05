BlackRock Inc. Buys 90,399 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,831,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.74% of Lantheus worth $761,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 82.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 435.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.51. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $87.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LNTH. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

