BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,307,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238,919 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of East West Bancorp worth $826,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 100.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

EWBC opened at $75.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average is $70.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

EWBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

