BlackRock Inc. Has $768.88 Million Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,317,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,385 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.44% of Campbell Soup worth $768,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 361,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 78,027 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 222,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 82,908 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth $2,011,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPB. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Campbell Soup Price Performance

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.83. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.27%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

See Also

