BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,313,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.81% of National Retail Properties worth $769,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 410.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 97.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1,135.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

NNN stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average is $44.70.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.58 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

