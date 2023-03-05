BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,603,922 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 554,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $848,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after purchasing an additional 519,620 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,793,305 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,000,757,000 after buying an additional 440,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after buying an additional 394,616 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.0% during the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,652,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $212,085,000 after buying an additional 2,005,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,409,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $114,525,000 after buying an additional 400,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.0 %

LVS stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

