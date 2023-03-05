Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Holdings Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,111,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Avantor worth $746,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,671,000 after purchasing an additional 439,147 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854,096 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,956,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,990,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,967 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVTR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

NYSE AVTR opened at $25.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

