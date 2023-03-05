Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,480,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671,930 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.15% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $742,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

NYSE:TAP opened at $53.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -65.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

