BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,910,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Tetra Tech worth $759,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTEK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $140.96 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $169.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.14 and its 200 day moving average is $143.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $4,608,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total transaction of $108,227.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,948,549.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,564 shares of company stock worth $9,018,009 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

