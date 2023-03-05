BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,571,061 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,703,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,571,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.28% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $820,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $755,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.10.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total transaction of $338,679.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $934,711.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total value of $338,679.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,711.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231 over the last ninety days. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HII stock opened at $218.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.64. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.76 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.