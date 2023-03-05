ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,730,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $863,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $347,504,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $81,980,000. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZI stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $61.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.21.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

