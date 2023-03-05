Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,688,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of Atlassian worth $776,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Atlassian by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Atlassian by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $177.53 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $318.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.90.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.11.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,168,747.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,037,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $1,168,747.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,037,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,622 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $432,184.26. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,386.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,768 shares of company stock valued at $40,125,975 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

