BlackRock Inc. Has $750.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,314,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,795,173 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Vale worth $750,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its position in Vale by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 20,677,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,512,000 after buying an additional 9,768,971 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,092,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,415 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,591,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vale by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,551,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,630,000 after purchasing an additional 198,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Vale by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,394,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Vale Stock Performance

VALE opened at $17.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

Vale Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3542 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.85.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Stories

