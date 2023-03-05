V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Position Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 336,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of V.F. worth $786,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 389.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in V.F. by 106.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VFC opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.61. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $60.09.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.66%.

In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 42,500 shares of company stock worth $1,176,050 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

