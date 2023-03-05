42,960 Shares in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,960 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 352.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,538,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,523 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 733,015 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 117,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 1,174.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,515,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCEL. UBS Group started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.85 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $7.33.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.70% and a negative net margin of 109.38%. The firm had revenue of $39.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.