OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Stake Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,822,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 903,246 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.40% of OGE Energy worth $832,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 39.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter worth $75,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of OGE stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $42.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.85.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.