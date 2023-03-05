BlackRock Inc. Has $781.97 Million Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,633,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,967,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $781,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $38.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.87. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

