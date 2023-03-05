Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,524,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,272,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of Medical Properties Trust worth $836,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

MPW opened at $10.53 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 77.33%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Stories

