BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,856,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751,766 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.77% of H&R Block worth $844,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRB. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 32.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in H&R Block by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in H&R Block by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in H&R Block by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in H&R Block by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

