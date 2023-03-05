BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,869,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 131,615 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.28% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $864,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,536 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $146.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $97.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

