BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917,457 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $858,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,661,000 after buying an additional 12,316,375 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,357,000 after buying an additional 7,930,452 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,572,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,683,000 after buying an additional 39,984 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 7,305,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $325,088,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $71.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.71.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.