Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 245.16%.

BDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

