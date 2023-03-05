Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,668,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.57% of Regal Rexnord worth $795,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.80.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of RRX stock opened at $162.05 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $164.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

