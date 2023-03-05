Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,477,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,340 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,480 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,692,000. Energy Income Partners LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,328,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,723,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,872 shares during the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EnLink Midstream

In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE ENLC opened at $11.60 on Friday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 2.56.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. On average, analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENLC. Raymond James cut their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

