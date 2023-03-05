Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.0% in the third quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.81 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.46%. The business had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 132.35%.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.