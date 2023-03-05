Blueshift Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Aegon during the first quarter worth approximately $117,160,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Aegon by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 127,736,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,280 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aegon by 142.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,393,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 819,597 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aegon by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,613,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aegon by 4.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,988,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,470,000 after purchasing an additional 177,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Price Performance

AEG opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83. Aegon has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Aegon Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1288 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.64) to €5.50 ($5.85) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aegon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

Aegon Profile

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

