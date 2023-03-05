Blueshift Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,730 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter worth $70,013,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 91.9% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,376,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,722,000 after buying an additional 1,616,942 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 7,574.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,074,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after buying an additional 1,060,462 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter worth $14,424,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 19.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,389,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,892,000 after purchasing an additional 545,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Insider Transactions at O-I Glass

O-I Glass Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI opened at $23.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.89.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Articles

