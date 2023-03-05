Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 28,651 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,651 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 8.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Oceaneering International by 21,428.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Oceaneering International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Oceaneering International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

OII has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 85.04 and a beta of 2.85. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $536.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.29 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 1.26%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

