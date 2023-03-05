Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,811 UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,811 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $22.12 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08.

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

UBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded UBS Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

UBS Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.