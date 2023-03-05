Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $187,000 in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EVgo during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in EVgo during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Stock Performance

NYSE:EVGO opened at $6.37 on Friday. EVgo, Inc. has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVgo Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

